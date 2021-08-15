Cycling Without Age gives Dryden seniors a chance to reconnect with their community

A new program is giving Dryden seniors a chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of their community through free bike rides.

The Dryden chapter of Cycling Without Age (CWA) launched earlier this month. It offers free rides on a three-wheeled, two-seat trishaw bike to seniors who live at home, or in Dryden's seniors home.

"It's a program that started over in Denmark, actually, and it's now international," said program volunteer Carol Gardam. "The whole goal of Cycling Without Age is for seniors to get out on a bike ... even though they can't ride it, perhaps."

"They can get out, reconnect with their community, and just see the sights and sounds of Dryden."

The program is being run in partnership with the City of Dryden, and received financial support from the Retired Teachers of Ontario's District 35 Dryden chapter — which Gardam is president of — and the federal government, Bruce Taylor Home Hardware Building Centre, Domtar Dryden Mill, and Walmart, CWA's Dryden chapter said in a media release.

"Everything is volunteer," she said. "We have the [trishaw bike] pilots go through a little bit of a training session just because it is such a different bike."

"They get used to riding the trishaw with and without the passenger."

Rides are available during the days and evenings, and sign-up sheets are available in the lobbies of the apartment buildings at 10 Victoria St., 330 Van Horne Ave., and 108-104 St. Charles St. in Dryden, as well as in the lobby of Patricia Gardens.

Seniors who live in their own homes who would like to book a ride are asked to contact CWA Dryden directly.