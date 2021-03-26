Northwestern Health Unit warns of COVID-19 exposure risk at Dryden businesses

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is warning of COVID-19 exposure risk at Dryden businesses over a two-week period earlier this month.

The NWHU said there was risk in "many business locations" in Dryden from March 9-24.

While the NWHU categorized the risk as "low level" in a media release issued Friday afternoon, it also noted that some individuals "who had high risk exposure to COVID-19"; each of the high-risk individuals have been notified and given specific instructions.

Anyone who shopped in Dryden since March 9, and who developed cold or flu-like symptoms, may have been infected to COVID-19 without knowing it, the NWHU said.

No further details about the businesses were provided by the NWHU.