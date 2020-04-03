Northwestern Health Unit confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Dryden, Ont.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed Thursday there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Dryden, Ont.

Information on the cases is preliminary, said Dr. Ian Gemmill, the acting medical officer of health for the NWHU, while updating the media on a conference call.

Gemmill said information the NWHU received from the public health lab in southern Ontario indicated all three cases were from one family, who had recently travelled. He said the health unit would start contact tracing immediately to determine if there was any chance of community spread.

Gemmill said as of Thursday afternoon, no First Nation communities within the NWHU's catchment area had any positive cases of COVID-19.

He said the health unit had received 350 negative tests, but 230 were still outstanding.

Gemmill applauded the province's move to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, noting he was expecting thousands of test kits to arrive in the district by late Thursday.

"That's a lot of negative tests. And, I think that's a good sign," he said.

"We are still behind the curve here, so we have time before we are going to be dealing with the wave that is now largely affecting other parts of Ontario."

Gemmill said he also encouraged people to stay home over the Easter weekend, and implored cottagers and campers, particularly those coming from outside of northwestern Ontario, to stay at their primary place of residence.

He said if people were to come back to their summer properties, it "would be chaotic for health services."