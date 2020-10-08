Counterfeit money reported in Dryden, Ont.

Police in Dryden are reporting counterfeit money circulating around the northwestern Ontario city, though there are a few telltale signs the bills aren't legitimate.

The bills, which are shown in a photo of a fake $10 bill with distinct blue foreign characters, are also said to have a different texture than legitimate currency.

Dryden police said multiple businesses in the city have reported people with different descriptions attempting to use the bills.

Anyone who receives a counterfeit bill is asked to contact Dryden police.