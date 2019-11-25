Dryden, Ont., hosts public meeting Monday on proposed Community Improvement Plan

Residents of Dryden, Ont., will have another opportunity Monday to provide their feedback on a new plan that aims to increase private investment in the community.

The city is hosting a public meeting on its proposed Community Improvement Plan (CIP), which will provide municipally-funded grants and other incentives to help fuel improvements to local businesses.

"We have accessibility grants, energy-efficiency grants, facade improvement grants, landscaping and parking grants," said Dryden Economic Development Manager Tyler Peacock. "The values of those grants are 50 per cent of the total project, up to a maximum of $15,000."

The plan has been in the works since May, with consulting company WSP working on the effort alongside the city.

Monday's meeting — which will take place at 5 p.m. local time at Dryden's council chambers — will give the public one last look at, and opportunity to provide feedback on, the draft CIP, Peakcock said.

After that, the final version of the plan will be submitted to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, with Dryden council expecting to vote on the plan on Dec. 16.

"There's a 20-day appeal period," Peacock said. "It should be implemented in January [2020], pending the appeal period."

Peacock said Dryden has had a CIP in the past, and the new one builds on that.

"It's important because this is a tool that we can use to stimulate private investment in our municipality," he said. "It's basically our ability to market our community in an ingenious and an effective way, that is compliant with the Municipal Act."

The draft CIP is available on the City of Dryden website.