Montreal man dies after fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, says Dryden OPP
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden have identified the man killed in a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 over the long weekend.
According to police, 33-year-old Dimitri Rousselle of Montreal, Quebec was killed in the crash on Sunday at around 3:15 a.m., about 20 kilometres west of Dryden.
Highway 17 was closed in both lanes but was later reopened to one lane for approximately 7 hours, police said.
OPP are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.