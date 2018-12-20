Two charged in death of three-year-old Dryden boy: OPP

Two people have been charged over the 2017 death of a three-year-old boy in Dryden, police said Wednesday.

William Walmsley, 40, and Rae Dawn Kushner, 31, both of Dryden, each face chargers of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

OPP said the charges stem from a call received by Dryden police in February 2017 regarding a child in medical distress. Officers responded to a Dryden residence, and located the three-year-old boy.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dryden police service and the OPP launched an investigation, and Walmsley and Kushner were charged on Dec. 17, 2018.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dryden court on January 28.