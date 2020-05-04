2 headstones in Dryden Cemetery vandalized, police ask for help to investigate

The Dryden Police Service (DPS) is asking for help from the public to find the people responsible for damaging two headstones in the city's cemetery, an issue that has been recurring since 2018.

On May 3, 2020, a resident of the northwestern Ontario city told police that it looked like two tombstones in the Dryden Cemetery had been run over by a vehicle, DPS stated in a written release Monday.

Vandalism at the cemetery is an ongoing issue, police said, noting that between November and December 2018, the DPS received four reports ranging from damage to grave plots and headstones, to the damage of other green spaces within the cemetery.

In May 2019, the DPS posted on the service's Facebook page that individual headstones and plots were again being targeted.

At the time, police asked people "to immediately report any suspicious activity observed at the Dryden Cemetery. The Service is also requesting anyone experiencing mischief and vandalism, to kindly report this to the Dryden Police Service prior to removing any items."

The DPS is asking anyone with information that could help identify the people responsible for this mischief to call the service at (807)223-3281 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.