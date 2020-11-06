Dryden OPP seize hundreds of pot plants, 19 firearms

A 48-year-old Dinorwic man is facing charges after Dryden OPP seized hundreds of cannabis plants, and 19 firearms, during a search of a residence this week.

OPP said officers with the Community Street Crime Unit and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant at the home in Southworth Township, east of Dryden, on Wednesday.

Inside the home, police found and seized 406 cannabis plants. The firearms were seized as part of a related investigation, police said.

The accused has been charged with propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis, and cultivating, propagating, or harvesting more than four cannabis plants.

The accused has been released from custody, and is due in Dryden court in December.