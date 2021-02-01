Northwestern Ontario entrepreneur has suggestions on how province could reopen small businesses

A entrepreneur from Dryden, Ont., says she has a number of suggestions that could make it possible for small retailers, like her, to once again open to in-store shopping.

The frustration for Danielle Scherban, who owns Northwest Goods, started when she had to buy items at a big box retailer, and figured there were a couple hundred people in the same store as her.

Yet, her own small business can't have even one person in the store.

"It was a Saturday, and it was really frustrating to see the number of people in there," she said.

"It just didn't make sense to me how I can be in this place with over 200 people, and I can't have one person to come into my store, for what the government calls non-essentials."

She said it's equally frustrating the large retailers can also sell non-essential goods to in-person shoppers, while she can't.

Scherban contacted Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, to voice her frustration, but also solutions.

"I really don't see why I can't have shopping by appointment in my store, or in any retail store for that matter that's closed right now. I mean, it could be limited to households, a maximum number of people in the store per day," Scherban said.

She said store owners could collect contact information for each person who enters a store, and also follow all previous rules in place before the provincial lockdown started on Boxing Day.

Scherban said, while not ideal, a store employee could also wipe down all surfaces touched by a person while shopping, essentially, "following them around" during their shopping appointment.

Another concern, she said, was the province originally following a regional approach to closures and restrictions, which was disregarded in December. She said she has also had a difficult time getting answers to questions about restrictions from Rickford's office, or the province.

Scherban said she is awaiting a response from Rickford on her suggestions.