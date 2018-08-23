Skip to Main Content
Remains of 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold found, Dryden OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., say they have located the body of missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold.

Stone-Arnold was reported missing on Aug. 9, he was last heard from the day prior

Dryden OPP say they've identified human remains found in the area as those of 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold.

Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., say they have located human remains that have been identified as missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold.

OPP said that, as of Thursday, the Office of the Chief Coroner was conducting an autopsy, which began in Toronto on Aug. 22.

Stone-Arnold was reported missing on Aug. 9, Dryden OPP said; the force released a written statement the next day asking for the public's help to find him.

"We involved several different areas of our organization including our emergency response team, our helicopter [and] I believe we even had the MNR helicopter assisting in the search," OPP Const. Petrina Talylor-Hertz said.

According to a written release on Thursday, Stone-Arnold's death is considered "suspicious" and is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5040 or Crime Stoppers.

