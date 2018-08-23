Remains of 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold found, Dryden OPP say
Stone-Arnold was reported missing on Aug. 9, he was last heard from the day prior
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., say they have located human remains that have been identified as missing 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold.
OPP said that, as of Thursday, the Office of the Chief Coroner was conducting an autopsy, which began in Toronto on Aug. 22.
Stone-Arnold was reported missing on Aug. 9, Dryden OPP said; the force released a written statement the next day asking for the public's help to find him.
"We involved several different areas of our organization including our emergency response team, our helicopter [and] I believe we even had the MNR helicopter assisting in the search," OPP Const. Petrina Talylor-Hertz said.
According to a written release on Thursday, Stone-Arnold's death is considered "suspicious" and is currently being investigated.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5040 or Crime Stoppers.