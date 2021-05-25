Dryden police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3rd after man stabbed and beaten

Two people face charges and police are searching for another suspect after an assault involving weapons at a Dryden, Ont., apartment.

A warrant has been issued for the third suspect after an incident Sunday at an apartment on King Street.

Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. ET following reports that a male had been assaulted.

They found the man, 47, with an upper-body stab wound and blunt trauma injuries to his head and torso. He was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The investigation revealed four people entered the apartment uninvited before the assault.

The incident appears to have been gang related, police said.

Two people were arrested in Dryden a short time later and have been remanded into custody.