Dryden police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3rd after man stabbed and beaten
Two people face charges and police are searching for another suspect after an assault involving weapons at a Dryden, Ont., apartment.
Assault happened Sunday at apartment on King Street and appeared to be gang related, police say
A warrant has been issued for the third suspect after an incident Sunday at an apartment on King Street.
Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. ET following reports that a male had been assaulted.
They found the man, 47, with an upper-body stab wound and blunt trauma injuries to his head and torso. He was taken to hospital, treated and released.
The investigation revealed four people entered the apartment uninvited before the assault.
The incident appears to have been gang related, police said.
Two people were arrested in Dryden a short time later and have been remanded into custody.
- A 31-year-old Kenora man, charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, two counts of breach of recognizance, and one count of breach of probation.
- A 24-year-old Kenora woman, charged with assault with a weapon, and break and enter.