Dryden man charged over serious assault

A 19-year-old Dryden man is facing charges over a serious assault that occurred last week in the northwestern Ontario city.

Officers with the Dryden Police Service were dispatched to a motel on Government Road at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 following reports of a disturbance.

Police said responding officers found a male victim with significant injuries to his upper body and head. He was taken to Thunder Bay hospital, and while no update on his condition was immediately available, police said his injuries were "potentially life-threatening."

Investigation led police to identify a suspect, who was located and arrested on Friday, Feb. 5.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused remains in custody, and is due back in court on Feb. 16.