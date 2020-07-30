Two charged over assault, robbery in Dryden
The Dryden police service says two people have been charged over a serious assault and robbery that occurred in the community on Wednesday.
Police say an elderly person was assaulted in their home
Police said officers were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call reporting an elderly person had sustained serious injuries in an assault.
The assault took place in the victim's home, police said, and a vehicle was also stolen.
No further details have yet been provided.
Police said the names of the accused cannot be released yet, as the investigation is ongoing.