Two charged over assault, robbery in Dryden
Thunder Bay

The Dryden police service says two people have been charged over a serious assault and robbery that occurred in the community on Wednesday.

Police say an elderly person was assaulted in their home

CBC News ·
Dryden police have arrested two people in connection with a serious assault and robbery that took place Wednesday. (www.dryden.ca)

Police said officers were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call reporting an elderly person had sustained serious injuries in an assault.

The assault took place in the victim's home, police said, and a vehicle was also stolen.

No further details have yet been provided.

Police said the names of the accused cannot be released yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

now