Illegal killing of pregnant deer in Dryden area under investigation

Provincial conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a deer, pregnant with twin fawns, in the Dryden area that was then left to rot.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the deer was shot and killed in the area of Victoria Street and Whyte Avenue sometime between Feb. 18-23. The deer was dragged through a wooded area and left 15 metres from a walking path.

The deer was killed with a carbon arrow that had a brass spike glued onto the end of it, ministry officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a local ministry office, call its tip line at 1-877-847-7667 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.