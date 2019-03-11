March 10, 1989 is a date that many people in Dryden, Ontario will never forget.

It's the day when their town of 7,000 people was pushed into the spotlight, after an Air Ontario jet, Flight 1363 took off, and crashed into the ground only 49 seconds later.

The weather was unsettled, even for March, with heavy snow falling, and even a thunderstorm rumbling through that afternoon. Although the weather was poor, the plane, arriving from Thunder Bay, and heading westward to Winnipeg landed, disembarked passengers, and took on fuel, which was unusual for the flight.

The wreckage of Air Ontario flight 1363. (The Toronto Star)

Captain George Morwood seemed to be frustrated, as noted in the Air Ontario Inquiry report as he left Dryden, perhaps by delays and pressure to maintain a schedule, as well as having an aircraft that did not have a serviceable Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) which made de-icing the plane impossible in Dryden.

Morwood was unable to re-start the plane's engines without the APU, and to properly de-ice, he needed to power down the aircraft to avoid toxic fumes from coming into the cabin.

Morwood also had to wait for an incoming Cessna aircraft, which was given priority in the poor weather, which was getting worse and worse. It meant the F-28 jet with 65 passengers aboard and 4 crew members, had more and more snow building up on the wings of the plane, while it waited on the apron in Dryden.

The Air Ontario jet that crashed in Dryden on March 10, 1989, pictured here in Toronto. (baa-acro.com)

After a wait of a couple minutes, Morwood moved the plane onto Runway 29, and took off. Forty-nine seconds later, the plane would be back on the ground, after failing to gain any lift, and crashing into a stand of jackpine trees.

"Driving up and seeing the people coming out, it's crystal clear in my mind," said Fred Emish, a retired Dryden Police Service officer, who tears up while recalling the event.

Retired Dryden Police Service officer Fred Emish was on the scene of the Dryden air crash in 1989. He drove survivors to hospital. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"I thought, 'Oh my god, how many people have died here?'"

The answer, to be determined later on, was 22 people died in the plane. Two died in hospital, including an infant.

Emish, along with many others, drove people to the Dryden hospital in private vehicles.

Emish arrived on scene with a friend, Jim McKinstry, who was driving his tow truck. McKinistry took two survivors to hospital, while Emish took a truck parked alongside of the road.

He said he thinks the truck belonged to a volunteer firefighter, but he is still unsure who's vehicle he took to make an emergency run into town.

The two men he drove in seemed to know each other, he said. One had no shirt on, while the other had a shoe on that were melted to his foot.

"I have no idea who the two people were, it would be something to find out who they were."

Passengers who got out of the plane, through cracks in the fuselage as the plane broke into three pieces on the ground, trudged through deep snow, heading to McArthur Road. There, first responders, like Dryden's Deputy Fire Chief Darryl Herbert started the rescue effort.

Darryl Herbert was Dryden's deputy fire chief at the time of the Air Ontario flight 1363 crash. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"Lo and behold it was devastating. It was chaos," he said. "There was still people coming out of the bush, it was still snowing, the snow was deep."

"It was like an eggshell cracked open," he said, referring to the 'C' shape the plane made as it finally came to rest.

"The plane was on fire, and whoever's in there and hasn't gotten out, is not getting out. And, sad to say, that's exactly what happened."

Herbert said while the crash itself was difficult to see, he was tasked, along with a few other volunteer firefighters, to get the bodies of the deceased out of the aircraft the following day.

The remains and figures of many of those who died in the crash, or post-impact fire, still cause him to tear up.

"The sights are embedded in your mind, and I've got some horrible sights that I really don't want to remember, but it is what it is."

Town hears about the crash

"Shellshock. Shellshock initially that this plane had crashed and was in the woods," is how Bruce Walchuk, the manager of CKDR, the local radio station, described the reaction around town.

"After that just watching the town come together."

Walchuk said there were many questions right after the crash, including cause, but, most people wanted to know how many people survived.

Bruce Walchuk is station manager at Dryden's CKDR. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"It would have been shortly before six ... and, we receive official notification via phone call that they're closing the crash site for the night. I remember sitting there and saying, 'ok, 69 on board and they got 47 out that we're aware of, and it's pure math. There's 22 people in there. And they've closed the crash site. There's really only one conclusion left, and your breath was taken away at the magnitude of it."

The next morning, Walchuk was the first local reporter to get into the crash site the next morning. He also took video of the site, which was used by police as part of their investigation.

"You remember the smell, which was jet fuel, and burned plastic and burned cloth. Very still in the bush, bits and pieces hanging from trees. And just the sheer destruction of the main fuselage of the aircraft. But the smell. The jet fuel. It's been 30 years and it's never left me."

One stop earlier

Dr. Stuart Ford was on the plane during Flight 1363's leg from Thunder Bay to Dryden.

Dr. Stuart Ford was on Air Ontario flight 1363 before the crash. He disembarked the plane at Dryden. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

He got off the plane, but being on the flight itself caused some initial concern, as staff members at the hospital were unsure if the accident took place on takeoff or landing.

"I thought I was lucky because the plane could have crashed on landing with the bad weather coming in," said Ford.

He said it was impossible to contact his wife, Judy, to say he was fine, as phone lines were jammed in town. Only emergency calls would go through, so Ford headed a few blocks to the hospital.

"It wasn't until late afternoon though that we got an idea of how many people are being treated, and the ones that are [badly injured] and the ones that aren't."



Some of the patients rolling into the hospital were recognisable to Ford, including a woman from Thunder Bay, a radiologist, who came into Dryden hospital with bad burns. Ford traded seats with the woman when he first got on the flight, as she wanted to sit closer to her friends.

The woman later died in Winnipeg, after being airlifted from Dryden.

"The medical staff anyway, you do your job, and you don't really get too much of an emotional kick until a little bit later," said Ford.

Maxine Moulton, now retired, was the hospital director of nursing at the time. She said the hospital went through an emergency exercise not even a year before.

Maxine Moulton was director of nursing at the Dryden Regional Health Centre at the time of the Air Ontario flight 1363 crash. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"One thing that we were thankful for, was that nobody from Dryden was on that plane. That was another thing that was very helpful for us at the hospital because we didn't have people coming to the hospital right away to see if their family was injured," she said.

"I think it was sort of pride in our community that we could have done it, brought everything together."

Thirty years later, the crash site of Flight 1363 is indistinguishable from the jackpine forest at the end of Runway 29. The trees have regrown in the area where the plane crashed.

Howie Rabb was the manager of the Dryden Ambulance Service when the Air Ontario flight 1363 crash occurred. He was one of the first paramedics to arrive at the scene. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

A monument can be found just off of McArthur Road, marking the spot where many survivors trudged through the bush and found a road. The crash site is just beyond the monument.

The crash led to an inquiry, and eventually, to new rules and regulations when it came to de-icing aircraft, as well as other safety rules.

"Every time you drive past the monument you think of it," said Howie Rabb, one of the paramedics who arrived at the crash scene in Dryden.

"It doesn't seem like 30 years."