Read all 4 of CBC Thunder Bay's stories on the addictions and mental health crisis in a northern Ontario city

This week, CBC Thunder Bay published a four-part series on how addictions and mental health challenges are taking hold in Dryden, the smallest city in Ontario.

In Part One, we dive deep into the city of Dryden and meet some of the people living with addiction and homelessness, while learning about how the effects of mental health issues, addiction and homelessness are magnified in smaller urban centres lacking resources.

In Part Two, we hear from one man who says he's ready to get help for his addiction right now. But living in the rural city of Dryden, he says it's impossible. This story explores why that is.

Part Three examines the divide between people living with addictions and homelessness, and the officials sitting in seats of power. Advocates are saying immediate solutions like safe consumption sites and a homeless shelter are needed right now. But the people charged with making that happen insist they need more resources and time to plan.

In Part Four, we visit two spaces designed to make young people feel safe and connected to the community. As Canada's addictions and homelessness crises sweep through the unprepared and under-resourced city of Dryden, officials are working to bring hope to young people.