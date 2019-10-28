Thunder Bay man facing drug, weapons charges after being found sleeping in a running vehicle

A 37-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after being found sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of East Arthur Street to check on the welfare of a person, who was possibly in distress, just before 6 p.m. May 31, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated Monday in a written release.

Officers found the man sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle in a parking lot. An officer woke the man, who showed multiple signs of impairment, police said.

Police found the man was in possession of illicit pills, drug trafficking items, knives, and a replica firearm.

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters for further evaluation, where it was determined he was impaired by drugs.

The accused has been charged with drug trafficking, driving while impaired, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

He appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody.