3 people, including one from Thunder Bay, facing charges after police seize drugs, loaded handgun

Three people, including one from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after police seized drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle travelling southbound on Cumberland Street that was failing to remain in its lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police conducted a traffic stop to check on the sobriety of the motorist, and further investigation revealed the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle were in possession of crack cocaine, cash and a loaded handgun.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody without incident, and the third was arrested following a brief struggle.

A 35-year-old man from Thunder Bay and two men from Toronto, aged 24 and 18, are all facing drug and weapons-related charges.

All three appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody.