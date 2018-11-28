Two men from GTA charged, arrested after police seize $96K of cocaine in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested after officers executed a warrant at a residence on the city's north side.

According to a written release on Wednesday, Thunder Bay police along with the OPP, the Anishinabek Police Service and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service executed a warrant on Tuesday, November 27 at a residence on Academy Drive.

Police said a large quantity of what they believe is cocaine was seized, along with more than $5000 in Canadian currency.

The street value of the cocaine seized is approximately $96,500.

Police said a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., have been arrested and charged with possession of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both men appeared in court on Wednesday and have been remanded into custody with a future date.