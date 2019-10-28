Thunder Bay police charge Richmond Hill man in drug trafficking investigation

A 42-year-old Richmond Hill man is facing charges following a drug investigation in Thunder Bay, police said Wednesday.

Thunder Bay police, with assistance from the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a South Cumberland Street residence just after 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the city. Inside the residence, police found a male suspect, who was arrested after a brief struggle.

A search of the home turned up evidence of cocaine trafficking, and the accused has been charged with cocaine trafficking, obstructing police, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody.