Kitchener man charged with fentanyl trafficking in Thunder Bay

A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in Thunder Bay, police said Monday.

Police said the man's arrest occurred Friday morning, after officers were dispatched to a Cameron Street apartment with reports of a possible home takeover.

Responding officers saw an object, which was later found to be fentanyl, thrown out of one of the apartment's windows.

Inside, police located and arrested the man, and seized about $8,800 in cash, as well as items consistent with drug trafficking; police said the fentanyl has an estimated street value of about $13,500.

The accused is facing charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing police, and breach of probation.

He appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded into custody.