Additional person charged in Thunder Bay drug trafficking investigation

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged another person in connection with a drug trafficking investigation centred on an South Algoma Street residence.

Police initially searched the home on Tuesday, seizing a quantity of crack cocaine, cash, and drug trafficking items, and arresting three people (two from the Greater Toronto Area and one from Thunder Bay).

On Friday, police announced the new arrest, saying officers had returned to the home on Thursday as part of the investigation, when a man entered the apartment just after 11:45 a.m.

Police said the man was known to officers and had suspected links to the drug trade in the city.

He was informed he would be charged for being unlawfully in a dwelling and was arrested after a brief struggle.

The man was found to be in possession of cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking.

A 24-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and obstructing police.

He appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.