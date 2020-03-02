Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge two with drug trafficking
Arrest made after officer observed suspicious activity on McLaughlin Street
Two people from southern Ontario are facing charges after Thunder Bay police found them in possession of crack cocaine.
The arrest happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLaughlin Street.
An officer observed two individuals in a parked vehicle, and due to a number of factors, believed they were witnessing the trafficking of drugs, police said.
Further investigation revealed the two accused were in possession of more than $13,000 in cash, and a quantity of crack cocaine.
Officers seized the drugs and cash and arrested the two men.
One attempted to flee, but was taking into custody following a brief struggle.
An 18-year-old man from Toronto and 24-year-old man from Windsor are both facing drug-related charges.
Both appeared in court on Sunday, and were remanded into custody.
Police said the estimate street value of the drugs seized is more than $20,000.