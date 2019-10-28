Thunder Bay man facing charges after police investigation into drug trafficking

A 59-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges following a police investigation into drug trafficking at a north-side home.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at the residence, located in the 100 block of River Street, just after 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police located three suspects and found one of them was in possession of cocaine, Dilaudid pills (hydromorphone) and cash.

Police also found a quantity of crack cocaine and items related to drug trafficking.

The accused is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of Dilaudid for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.