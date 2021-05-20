Thunder Bay police charge Mississauga man with drug trafficking following motor vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Mississauga man is facing drug trafficking charges following a motor vehicle crash in Thunder Bay.

Police said the crash occurred on Oliver Road near Golf Links Road at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, and was witnessed by uniform patrol officers.

One of the drivers fled the scene after the collision, and a foot chase ensued, with the driver being taken into custody a short time later.

The fleeing driver seemed to be impaired, and a search turned up $1,125 in cash and a quantity of crack cocaine.

The man was taken to police headquarters, where further evaluation determined the man was impaired.

He's been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, resisting police, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remains in custody pending a future court appearance.