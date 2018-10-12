Thunder Bay man charged over drug possession, trafficking

A 55-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a number of charges after a lengthy police investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

OPP said the four-month investigation involved the provincial force's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Thunder Bay Community Street Crime Unit, and Provincial Operations Intelligence Unit, with support from the Thunder Bay Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service, and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.

The 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession and trafficking, marijuana trafficking, and possession of proceeds and property obtained by crime over $5,000, OPP said.

Four kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of marijuana, and a large quantity of cash was also seized.

No other details about the man's arrest, or the investigation, were provided on Thursday.

The man remains in custody.