Two facing drug charges after police in Thunder Bay, Ont., observe south-side drug deal

Two people are facing charges after Thunder Bay, Ont., police interrupted a drug deal on the city's south side on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, when officers saw a group of five people in an alleyway in the 100 block of May Street South.

Police also saw a male with the group attempt to discard what appeared to be a bag of crack cocaine.

Further investigation revealed another man in the group was in possession of crack cocaine, Canadian currency, and items consistent with drug trafficking, police said.

A woman with the group also fled during the investigation, police said, but was arrested a short time later after a brief foot pursuit and struggle.

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of cocaine trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 33-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with obstructing police, and breach of probation.

Both appeared in court Tuesday. The male was remanded into custody, while the female was released pending a future court appearance.