Thunder Bay police charge 3 Toronto men with drug trafficking

Three men from Toronto face drug trafficking charges after police found them sleeping in a vehicle on Thunder Bay's north side.

Police said officers were in the area of River and Front streets just after 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday when they found the three in the vehicle.

The officers approached it to check on the welfare of the occupants, and the driver showed multiple signs of impairment.

Police also found crack cocaine, cannabis and items related to drug trafficking.

Two 21-year-old men and a 23-year-old man now face cocaine and cannabis trafficking charges.

All appeared in court Monday and were remanded into custody.