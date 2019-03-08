Four charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., drug busts

Four people, including two from Thunder Bay, Ont., are facing charges after police seized drugs and cash in two south-side homes on Friday.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service, OPP, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service executed two search warrants early Friday morning at homes on Simpson Street and Bethune Street.

Police said officers found significant quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine. Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $75,000.

Police also seized what they believe is more than $50,000 in Canadian currency.

A 47-year-old woman and 37-year-old man from Thunder Bay and two men from Toronto, age 28 and 30, each face a number of drug-related charges.

All appeared in court on Friday and were remanded into custody.