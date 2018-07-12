7 charged following drug investigation by Thunder Bay police

Seven people, including two from Thunder Bay, Ont., face charges after a drug-trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service's intelligence unit, emergency task unit (ETU), K-9 unit, and Ontario Provincial Police's Organized Crime Bureau executed search warrants at two locations on Wednesday evening.

ETU officers gained access to a residence in the 200 block of Wilson Street, where several individuals were seen trying to flush suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

The individuals were taken into custody. Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, more than $5,000 in cash, and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police also searched rooms at a motel in the 100 block of Powley Street, where they found a quantity of fentanyl, more than $5,000 in cash, and drug trafficking-related items.

They said the drugs have an estimated street value of $72,000.

4 from Toronto area among charged

The accused include:

A 28-year-old woman and 39-year-old man from Thunder Bay.

Three men from Toronto, ages 20, 21, and 22.

A 29-year-old man from Ignace.

A 17-year-old from Etobicoke in suburban Toronto.

As well as drug-related charges, all were charged under the act covering the province's pandemic-related stay-at-home order.

The Thunder Bay woman has been released pending a future court appearance. The six others have been remanded into custody.