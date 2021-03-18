Thunder Bay police execute multiple search warrants, seize drugs with estimated value of nearly $125K

A series of drug busts in Thunder Bay have resulted in the arrests of nine people along with the seizure of drugs with an estimated six-figure street value.

Thunder Bay police said multiple search warrants were executed on Wednesday, as part of an investigation also involving provincial police.

Police said the warrants were executed at two residential addresses and a north side motel within a 20-minute span.

The seizures include quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Cash seized at the scene of the busts is estimated to total over $50,000. The estimated street value of the drugs is estimated to be nearly $125,000.

Six of the individuals arrested are from southern Ontario, with the other three from Thunder Bay.

All of those arrested appeared in bail court on Thursday and remain in custody.