Two Thunder Bay drug busts result in seizure of suspected cocaine, crack and $15K in cash

Police in Thunder Bay arrested seven people as a result of two separate drug busts on the city's north side.

Thunder Bay police said they executed search warrants at two residences on Tuesday, which resulted in the seizure of suspected quantities of illegal drugs, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said a search of a Secord Street residence found 12 people inside, with four of them being arrested. Officers found quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine and cocaine, as well as over $12,000 in cash.

The four accused — two people from Thunder Bay, one from Oliver Paipoonge and one from Toronto — all face multiple charges and remain in custody after a Wednesday court appearance.

A search warrant was also executed at an Algoma Street residence, which resulted in the seizure of suspected crack cocaine, as well as more than $3,000 in cash.

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area, along with one person from Thunder Bay, were arrested and they were all remanded into custody after appearing in court on Wednesday.