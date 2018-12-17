Police seize drugs, money from Toronto street gang members in Thunder Bay, Ont.
A warrant was executed on Wednesday, Dec. 12 on the 400 block of Waverly Street
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men from Toronto have been charged with drug trafficking after officers executed a warrant on Wednesday at a home on the city's north side.
According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, two men, who are members of a street gang from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested after officers seized large amounts of what is suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl from a home on the 400 block of Waverly Street on Wednesday, December 12.
Police said the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $104,000.
Officers also seized approximately $53,000 in Canadian currency.
Two men, both 28, from Toronto, were charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police said one of the men was also charged with possession of false identification as well as impersonation.
The pair have been remanded into custody with a future court date.