Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men from Toronto have been charged with drug trafficking after officers executed a warrant on Wednesday at a home on the city's north side.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, two men, who are members of a street gang from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested after officers seized large amounts of what is suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl from a home on the 400 block of Waverly Street on Wednesday, December 12.

Police said the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $104,000.

Officers also seized approximately $53,000 in Canadian currency.

Two men, both 28, from Toronto, were charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said one of the men was also charged with possession of false identification as well as impersonation.

The pair have been remanded into custody with a future court date.