Thunder Bay police charge 7, seize loaded handguns in drug bust

Seven people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking by Thunder Bay police.

The investigation led police to search a home on Amelia Street on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

Inside, they found seven suspects — two from Thunder Bay and five from southern Ontario — and three loaded handguns, one of which had been converted to a fully automatic weapon.

Police also found quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, and a high-capacity magazine.

"It's indicative of the the deeply-concerning trend in the city, where you've got drugs, money, guns all in one place, and accompanied by individuals from the southern Ontario region," Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said. "This is really a part of the trend that we've been identifying for years."

"You have profit-motivated individuals traveling to Thunder Bay, and with profit, and with the illicit drug trade, comes the potential for violence," he said. "That potential for violence has manifested in the city and it now, more often than we've seen previously, tends to involve firearms, at least the presence of firearms and the threat of firearms."

All seven accused are facing numerous drug-and weapons-related charges. All appeared in court on Friday, and were remanded into custody.