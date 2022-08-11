Thunder Bay police seize $112K in illicit drugs during traffic stop

Two people are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop led police in Thunder Bay to seize $112,000 in fentanyl and cocaine.

In a media release, police said officers saw a vehicle heading the wrong way on a one-way street in the area of Cumberland Street and Ambrose Street, on the northwestern Ontario city's north side, just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at Red River Road and Court Street, and learned the occupants were in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.

The two suspects, a 30-year-old woman from Hillsburgh, in southern Ontario, and a 32-year-old man, who police said has no fixed address, are both facing numerous drug-related charges.

Both appeared in court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.