Police in Thunder Bay seize more than $700K in illegal drugs

Five people from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and two from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal drugs from two Thunder Bay homes.

The seizures came after police obtained search warrants for two Thunder Bay residences — located on Balsam Street and County Boulevard — as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city involving people from the GTA.

The search of the County Boulevard home took place at about 8:45 p.m. Four suspects were found inside, and police seized quantities of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The Balsam Street residence was searched at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrested three suspects, and seized cocaine, heroin, hydromorphone, fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash, and drug trafficking items. A loaded handgun was also found, police said Thursday.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is more than $700,000, police said. About $50,000 in cash was also seized during the two searches.

All seven accused are facing multiple drug charges, and appeared in court on Thursday. They've all been remanded into custody.