3 people, including 2 from Thunder Bay, charged after drug investigation

Three people, including two from Thunder Bay, face charges after police seized quantities of cocaine and fentanyl from a south-side apartment this week.

Police said an investigation into drug trafficking activity led officers to execute a search warrant at a Vickers Street North apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Several suspects, including a man who attempted to flee out a window, were found. All were arrested.

A search of the apartment turned up quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, more than $30,000 in cash and drug trafficking items.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is about $23,000.

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman, 37-year-old Thunder Bay man, and 26-year-old Brampton man face drug-related charges.

All appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.