Police in Thunder Bay arrested three people after a raid on a north-side home, which resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed at a home on the 200 block of Cornwall Street on Wednesday afternoon, the Thunder Bay Police Service said in a news release.

The address had earlier been identified as being connected to possible drug trafficking activity, police said.

The search of the home resulted in officers seizing quantities of suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police found four people inside the home and arrested three — one from Thunder Bay and two from southern Ontario — charging them with multiple drug trafficking related offences.

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.