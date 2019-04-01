Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say four people have been arrested and charged with assault and possession of drugs after officers were dispatched to a hotel on the city's north side following a report of a male being threatened on Sunday.

Police said they were dispatched to the Landmark Hotel just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and located a male victim who had been assaulted.

Through the course of their investigation, police said they identified possible suspects connected to the alleged assault. Two of those suspects were later found and arrested by officers at the hotel.

According to a written release on Monday, the subsequent investigation led officers to locate a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, nearly $8000, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs seized is about $21,000.

A pair from Thunder Bay, and two men from Mississauga were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with probation orders.

Police said two of them have also been charged with assault.

They appeared in court on Monday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.