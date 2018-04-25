Three people charged in North Spirit Lake drug bust

Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in North Spirit Lake, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) said.

Officers with NAPS, assisted by the OPP, executed a search warrant in the community on Jan. 11.

Police seized a large quantity crack cocaine, with a street value of more than $48,000. About $4,400 in case was also seized.

One man and two women are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and drug trafficking.

All three have been released from custody, and are due back in court on Aug. 8, 2020.

Police said none of the accused can yet be named, as related court documents have yet to be processed.

North Spirit Lake is located about 550 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.