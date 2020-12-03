Thunder Bay police seize cash, drugs from two separate Wednesday incidents

A Thunder Bay police investigation into a home suspected of having been taken over for drug trafficking activity resulted in the seizure of $60,000 in cash.

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent at a Cameron Street home on Wednesday evening to investigate reports of an ongoing home takeover.

As they arrived, officers spotted two suspects, one of whom attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief pursuit. The other individual was arrested without incident. A third suspect was arrested at the residence.

The three suspects — one each from Thunder Bay, Waterloo and Ottawa — are all charged with property obtained by crime over $5,000 and being unlawfully in a dwelling. They all appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded into custody.

A separate Wednesday drug bust resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, as well as quantities of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police executed a search warrant at an Ambrose Street residence just before noon. One suspect was seen jumping out a second-floor window, and two other men were seen trying to escape through a window.

Five suspects — three from the Greater Toronto Area — were arrested and face multiple charges. Each appeared in bail court on Thursday and remain in custody with future appearance dates.