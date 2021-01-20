Three arrested; drugs and cash seized after Thunder Bay drug trafficking investigation

A drug bust of a south-side Thunder Bay home resulted in the seizure of cocaine, suspected fentanyl and over $27,000 in cash.

Thunder Bay police, along with provincial police, executed a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Moodie Street on Tuesday afternoon as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Officers found three people inside the home, with a trail of suspected cocaine leading to one of the individuals. Police allege he was attempting to dispose of the drugs.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of the drugs, as well as cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is more than $27,000.

Charges have been laid against a 60-year-old from Thunder Bay, a 54-year-old from Thunder Bay and a 25-year-old from Mississauga.

All three appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remain in custody with future court appearance dates.