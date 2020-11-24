Police search results in seizure of cocaine, crystal meth and two loaded guns

A police investigation in Thunder Bay resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns, as well as over three kilograms of suspected drugs.

Thunder Bay police said officers were called to a Victoria Avenue apartment on Monday, where two people were arrested for unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Officers found what police describe as a large amount of cash, as well as a large bag that appeared to contain cocaine. Police seized over 500 grams of suspected cocaine from that location.

Police also obtained a search warrant for a room in an Arthur Street hotel, which resulted in the seizure of the two fully loaded guns, over 1.8 kilograms of suspected cocaine, over 500 grams of suspected crack cocaine, as well as over 500 grams of suspected crystal meth.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized at both locations is nearly $350,000, police said.

A 22-year-old and 23-year-old, both from the Greater Toronto Area, face several charges. They remain in custody with a future court appearance date.