A pair of drug busts in Thunder Bay led to the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $225,000.

Thunder Bay police said search warrants were executed in the city on Oct. 29, which led to four people being arrested.

Police said the first warrant was executed at a Memorial Avenue hotel, where officers found fentanyl, cocaine and suspected fake Percocet pills potentially containing fentanyl. An individual was arrested after arriving at the scene while officers were present and then attempting to flee.

That night, a second warrant was executed at a residence on Oliver Road. Three people were arrested, and police seized fentanyl, cocaine, $27,000 in cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Four people — two from Thunder Bay and two from the Greater Toronto Area — face charges. They appeared in court on Oct. 30 and remain in custody with future appearance dates.