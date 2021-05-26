5 people, including 2 from Thunder Bay, charged following drug investigation

Five people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation in the city.

Thunder Bay police said the investigation led officers to execute a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Tamarack Place on Tuesday night.

Inside, police arrested the five accused; one male briefly struggled with officers prior to his arrest, police said.

A search of the home resulted in police seizing quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as items related to drug trafficking.

A 39-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from Thunder Bay, an 18-year-old man from Toronto, a 17-year-old youth from London, and a 17-year-old youth from Toronto are all facing drug trafficking charges.

All five appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.