Six people facing drug charges after Thunder Bay police seize fentanyl, cocaine from Blucher Avenue residence

Six people, including one from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after police seized large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine from a Blucher Avenue residence.

Police were dispatched to the residence at about 8 p.m. Monday with reports of a disturbance. Responding officers learned a violent encounter may have taken place between at least three people at the location, and investigation led officers to a residential address nearby.

Further investigation led police to find and seize quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine, as well as about $21,000 in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking, police said.

Police said the potential street value of the drugs is $88,000.

Two 23-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 20-year old man from Toronto, and a 39-year-old Thunder Bay woman, are all facing drug trafficking charges, as well as counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Thunder Bay woman is also facing two counts of breach of probation, police said.

All of the accused appeared in court on Tuesday, and were remanded into custody.