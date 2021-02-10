A man and woman from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing drug charges in connection with a suspected home takeover in Thunder Bay.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Simpson Street just before noon on Tuesday with reports of possible drug trafficking activity.

Responding officers learned two people from the GTA were inside, and connected to the suspected drug activity.

Both suspects were arrested and police seized cash and a quantity of suspected fentanyl in the residence.

During the arrest, one of the suspects provided police with a false identity. After determining the person's real identity, police also found the accused was in violation of a court order to remain at an address in the GTA.

A 24-year-old Brampton man is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

A 22-year-old woman from Mississauga is also facing counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, as well as charges of obstructing police and failing to comply with a judicial release.

Both appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody.