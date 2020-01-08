Four charged in Thunder Bay, Ont. drug investigation

Four people are facing charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, police said Wednesday.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, and OPP executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Clavet Street at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.

Inside the home, police located and arrested four people, and seized quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as cash.

The street value of the drugs, police said, is about $36,000, and further investigation revealed the four accused were in the home without the homeowner's consent.

Two Thunder Bay women, aged 35 and 40, an 18-year-old Toronto man, and a 17-year-old youth from Toronto are all facing a number of drug-related charges.

They all appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.