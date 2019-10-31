Skip to Main Content
Six arrested after Thunder Bay, Ont., police drug investigation
Thunder Bay

Six people, including three from southern Ontario, are facing charges after a Thunder Bay police drug investigation.

Cocaine, fentanyl seized from Brent Street home

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police arrested six people this week following an investigation into drug-related activities in the city. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police said Thursday that officers executed a search warrant at a Brent Street residence at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The warrant was obtained following what police said was a lengthy investigation into drug activity in the city.

Eight people were found inside the residence, and six of those were arrested and taken to police headquarters:

A search of the home turned up more than $10,000 in cash, and quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and a substance believed to be fentanyl.

A 26-year-old Brampton man, 26-year-old Toronto man, 25-year-old London man, and three people from Thunder Bay — one man, age 41, and two women, age 21 and 36 — are all facing numerous drug-related charges.

All of the accused appeared in court Thursday and were remanded into custody.

